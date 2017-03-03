Blue Angels Visit Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – It was all blue skies for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels today. A previous visit scheduled for last month was cancelled due to inclement weather but the weather cooperated today. It was clear skies and a perfect landing for the F/A 18 Hornet.
Lt. Brandon Hempler said he and his team are excited to be part of the Idaho Falls Air Show July 22 and 23.
“We flew in here…. it was beautiful outside, a little bit of snow, a little chilly, but I can tell in the summertime, the Snake River running down, that’s gonna be a great time. The Blue Angels are excited to be part of the community”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said people were lined up near the airport to see the jet come in. “People are thrilled, thrilled to have this opportunity once again.”
Last time the event was held was in 2010 when more than 45,000 people purchased tickets. Organizers say that event generated $20 million for the regional economy. Purchase tickets at idahofallsairshow.com.