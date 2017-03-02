Idaho bill seeks to block lawmaker emails from public view

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — All emails, texts and other communications between members of the Idaho Legislature would be considered private and blocked from public disclosure under a newly introduced proposal.

The measure would create a massive change to the Idaho Public Records Act by shielding most of the communications Idaho lawmakers have with fellow legislative members, constituents and legislative staff.

The exemption would hide research requests made by lawmakers. It would not exempt communications between lawmakers and lobbyists.

The state legislature’s House State Affairs Committee agreed to advance the proposal Wednesday with no debate.

Rep. Vito Barbieri, a Republican, says the bill is needed to protect lawmakers discussing upcoming legislation.