Pocatello POW*MIA Rally relocating to Idaho Falls

After 16-years in Pocatello, the POW*MIA Rally is moving to Idaho Falls, according to a press release from the organization. The group says it will make its new home at Sandy Downs in 2017.

“Sandy Downs really opened their arms and welcomed us in and really supported our mission and what we are about,” Nikki Chopski, assistant executive director for Pocatello POW MIA said.

Chopski said the move has been in the works for about two years. The organization began looking at a new venue after the city of Pocatello signed a new deal with a concessions vendor preventing the POW*MIA group from selling their own concessions.

“It just made the most sense for us to come to Idaho Falls,” Chopski said.

The relocation to Idaho Falls is exciting for local businesses, who hope to cash in on the hundreds who attend the event.

“I think it is great,” Jim Wilson, General Manager of Chester’s Grand Teton Harley Davidson said. ” I think they realize they have a core of individuals who want to support their cause here, they care about their cause here. The motorcycle community is very tight knit here.”

Wilson believes the two-day event will boost the local economy and help bring new business into town.

“Our hotels are going to see something, our restaurants are obviously going to see something, hopefully our dealership itself sees some business,” Wilson said.

The decision to move from Pocatello to Idaho Falls is also getting support from the Harley owners group in Idaho Falls.

“I think it will be fantastic for the city and for the people in Idaho Falls,” group president Ken Rose said.

“These folks are coming here to have a good time,” Wilson added. “There’s not here to raise havoc or cause havoc. The want to support the POW/MIA, their mission and have a good time and support the local community.”

In a news release the POW MIA group wrote: “We are seeking sponsorships and volunteers for our overall event. Any and all contributions are appreciated and will be recognized.”

The event is scheduled to take place July 28 and 29.

]]>