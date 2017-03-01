Bedke appoints new member to Idaho Hispanic commission

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says he has appointed Rep. Clark Kauffman to serve on the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Bedke said Tuesday that Kauffman, a Republican from Filer, replaces Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell.

Chaney had served on the nine-member board since 2015. The commission provides a forum to address the needs of Idaho’s Hispanic population, as well offers perspective on a variety of issues.

Chaney has recently come under scrutiny for sponsoring legislation that would ban so-called sanctuary cities in Idaho. The legislation has received opposition from human rights activists who argue the bill could increase the chances of racial profiling.

However, Bedke said Chaney’s legislation had nothing to do with his decision to place Kauffman on the commission.

There is no legal definition of sanctuary policies, but they involve local municipalities curtailing their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.