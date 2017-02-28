Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 keeps $9.25 mil supplemental levy

On Tuesday morning, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District Board of Trustees announced its decision to hold the $9.25 million supplemental levy in place. This bond will appear on the March 14 ballot.

Board Chair Jackie Cranor impressed the importance of voters passing this bond, saying this money will be paying for the bare necessities the district needs to keep itself running.

“We appreciate our state lawmakers and what they’re doing, but we’re just not there yet,” Cranor said, mentioning discretionary state funding hasn’t been fully restored and remains at the 2009 level. She added, the amount they’re asking for has not changed over those years.

Currently, the district says that $9.25 million supplemental levy covers 14 percent of the district’s total operating costs, also known as its discretionary fund.

Cranor said, although the amount the district is asking for remains the same, now that the school district has paid-off that $2.5 million Century/Pocatello bond, the amount taxpayers will pay has decreased.

There is a $3.35 monthly decrease for homeowners at the $75,000 home value, a $4.47 monthly decrease for those paying at the $100,000 home value level, and a $8.93 monthly decrease for those at the $200,000 home value level.

The proposed monthly levy amount for these folks is estimated at: $15.85, $4.47, or $8.93 depending on what homeowners are paying for their home.

Early walk-in voting started on Monday.

]]>