Numerous winter weather warnings in place for East Idaho

EAST IDAHO – Flood warnings remain in effect in East Idaho and could be extended depending on how much snow falls through tonight. The National Weather Service has not issued any snow accumulation estimates beyond today but reports the possibility of snow remains in the forecast every day through next Sunday. A wind advisory is also in effect for East Idaho calling for gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. The winds are forecast to be strongest today from noon to 6 p.m the Journal reports.