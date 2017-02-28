Idaho House leaders propose new ISP funding shift bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House legislative leaders say they have found a palatable solution to funneling $17 million to repair Idaho’s roads and bridges without hurting the Idaho State Police budget.

Currently, ISP receives 5 percent of the first 29 cents of the state’s fuel tax revenue. The remaining revenue is split between local highway districts and state roads.

However, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle says that his latest proposal would replace the fuel tax funding ISP receives with 1 percent of the state’s general funds.

Similar proposals have failed to take hold in the Statehouse, including this legislative session, because it shifted the fuel tax revenue funding without a replacement for the ISP budget.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee agreed to send Moyle’s proposal to a full legislative hearing on Monday.