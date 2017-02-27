Verdict of high school football player attacker

DIETRICH – A high school football player will serve three years of probation and 300 hours of community service. Prosecutors say John R.K. Howard took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in Dietrich. District Court Judge Randy Stoke granted a withheld judgement meaning Howard’s conviction could one day be dismissed. A lawsuit for $10 million in damages filed by the victim’s family is still pending.
Related Articles
Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
February 10, 2017
Scott Bedke on Heather Scott and other legislative business
February 7, 2017
Ban on Instant Horse Racing? Bill Under Way
March 27, 2015