Latest News

Verdict of high school football player attacker

February 27, 2017 KID News Featured, Regional News

DIETRICH – A high school football player will serve three years of probation and 300 hours of community service. Prosecutors say John R.K. Howard took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in Dietrich. District Court Judge Randy Stoke granted a withheld judgement meaning Howard’s conviction could one day be dismissed. A lawsuit for $10 million in damages filed by the victim’s family is still pending.

Related Articles