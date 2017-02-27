Lapwai man blackmailed girl for nude photos

IDAHO FALLS – A Lapwai man will spend two years on probation for trying to blackmail a 15-year-old Idaho Falls girl into sending him nude photos. 19-year-old Kaliel Day received credit for seven days he has already spent in jail and will not have to serve additional jail time. However, if Day violates his probation, Magistrate Judge Keith Walker could impose any amount of the dismissed 83-day jail term. The Post Register reports a no-contact order has been put in place with the victim.