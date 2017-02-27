Idaho Falls man faces prison time for child porn

IDAHO FALLS – State agents arrested an Idaho Falls man on Thursday for a report he shared hundreds of images of child porn online. 29-year-old Luke Hughes was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Thursday and released to pretrial services Friday. Hughes told investigators he had been accessing child pornography for years. He also said the last time he shared child pornography online was in January. Hughes faces up to 10 years in prison.
Related Articles
DeOrr Kunz Sr. Attorney speaks with KID in extended interview
January 26, 2016
How have snow days effected schools?
January 27, 2017
Idaho Falls Post Register Up For Sale
July 31, 2015