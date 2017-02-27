Dangerous driving weather

EAST IDAHO – Area law enforcement officials say they’ve responded to more than 100 crashes and slide-offs over the past few days. One incident on Friday left a man pinned under a pickup truck. Police say 34-year-old Lee Savage lost control of his pickup, went off the left shoulder of the road and rolled multiple times in the median. The truck landed on its top, and when Savage tried to get out, the truck shifted and pinned him underneath. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene to extricate Savage. The Pocatello Fire Department told the Idaho State Journal Savage was treated and released from the hospital.