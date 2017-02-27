Amalgamated Sugar says computer hacker breached system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar Company have notified nearly 3,000 employees that someone hacked into the company’s computers resulting in personal information being exposed.

The company says the hacker gained access through an email scam known as a spear-fishing attack.

KIVI-TV reports in a story on Friday that the company says someone posing as a company official sent an email to a corporate office worker requesting copies of employee tax forms.

The worker complied and sent W-2s of employees to the hacker.

The company says it’s working to determine the extent of the breach.