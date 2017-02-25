Latest News

Closed Interstate due to weather conditions

February 25, 2017 KID News Featured, Regional News

EAST IDAHO – Interstate 84 is closed from the Interstate 86 intersection to the Utah State Line. The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the 54 mile stretch of road because of dangerous winter driving conditions and low visibility. ITD says the road will not be reopened until the blowing snow settles down to the point that motorists can see where they’re going. No estimate has been given for when the road will reopen.

