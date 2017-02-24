Girl shot and left in ditch out of coma but still critical

A spokeswoman for the family of a 14-year-old girl who police say was shot in the head and left in a ditch is out of her medically induced coma but still in critical condition.

Deserae Turner’s family said in a statement Friday that she is “a fighter with a strong will to live” but that they expect a very long road ahead.

The statement was sent out by Jill Parker, a Cache County employee who is acting as a family spokeswoman.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with aggravated murder, robbery and other counts.

Authorities say they lured Deserae to the ditch in the small town of Smithfield, Utah, last week by promising to sell her a knife.

The Associated Press is not naming the boys because they are juveniles.

