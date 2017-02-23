Winter warnings continue throughout Idaho

EAST IDAHO – The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for much of East Idaho. The flood warnings, advisories and watches that have been in effect for the past several days in East Idaho have been extended through Friday, and the Journal reports it’s possible the incoming storm will cause them to be extended further. Many of East Idaho’s higher elevation areas are expected to get about a foot of snow through Friday, and lower elevations including Pocatello, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are forecast to receive 6 to 9 inches of snow through Friday.