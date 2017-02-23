Idaho Falls man leads police in chase

IDAHO FALLS – A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man is behind bars after leading authorities on a chase in East Idaho yesterday. For two days police have been looking for Thomas A. Espinoza who was linked to several vehicle thefts in which he eluded officers and crashed or abandoned the stolen vehicles.

Around 1 p.m. yesterday police received a report that male and vehicle matching the description of Espinoza and a stolen Ford containing two firearms was seen around the Ririe area pulling in and out of driveways and acting strangely and possibly delusional. Espinoza had a Felony warrant for his arrest in relation to a previous drug conviction.

Bonneville County Deputies and Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police were also notified.

Jefferson County dispatch received another call about a suspicious male in a car matching Espinoza’s description. A Jefferson County Deputy and an Idaho State Police Trooper responded and located Espinoza.

Espinoza drove through private property and fields and onto Hwy 48 before Bonneville County Deputies were able to deploy spike strips, deflating two of Espinoza’s tires. Espinoza eventually lost control of the vehicle and began to flee on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody.

Espinoza was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for his Felony Warrant and Felony Eluding. Further charges are pending.