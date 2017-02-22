Utah House OKs bill lowering age to get concealed carry permits

The Utah House has approved a measure that would lower the minimum age to obtain a concealed carry permit to 18, down from 21 years old.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reports the House on Tuesday voted 63-12 in favor of HB198.

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Clearfield is sponsoring the bill. She says she wants to ensure that younger college students can carry a concealed weapon to protect themselves from sexual assaults on campus.

Critics of the bill argued the proposal may create more violence than it prevents.

Democratic Rep. Karen Kwan of Murray is a university psychology instructor. She says young people have less impulse control because their brains are still developing.

Utah currently allows those who are 18 to 20 to openly carry a firearm.

