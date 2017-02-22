Missing skier found alive

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – UPDATE: A skier missing in Grand Teton National Park since Monday has been found alive.

Lt. Matt Carr of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the 31-year-old skier from Telluride, Colorado, was rescued about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The name of the skier and other details, including his condition, were not immediately available.

Jenny Lake District Ranger Scott Guenther says the man left the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort boundaries on Monday with a friend. The other man was able to return to the resort early Tuesday.

The resort didn’t open its lifts Tuesday due to the weather.