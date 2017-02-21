Possible death penalty for two teenagers involved in drive-by shooting

TWIN FALLS – Prosecutors are considering seeking the death penalty against two Buhl men accused of killing a high school student last year. 19-year-old Gerardo Raul Chavez and 20-year-old Jose Daniel Alvarez pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of murder and intimidating a witness. The pair is accused of the May 7 drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Vason Lee Widaman. Prosecutor Grant Loebs has 60 days to decide whether he will seek capital punishment for the two men, but he said he’s hoping to make a decision before that deadline.