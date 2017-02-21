Police: Idaho man hit mother with truck during argument

Police say an Idaho man rammed his mother with his pickup truck, crashed while trying to hit her again and then drove off.

The Times-News reports that the 24-year-old man was charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, the woman told police she was arguing with her son and thought he was going to leave, but he put the truck in reverse. She told police she believes he hit her intentionally.

The woman was taken to a hospital and the extent of her injuries is not known.

Court documents say the son says he accidentally reversed and hit his mother, then panicked and tried to speed away, causing him to crash.

The man faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

