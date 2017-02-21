Father kills himself and his children

PRESTON – Police say a Preston father killed three of his children before fatally shooting himself on Sunday. Law enforcement says 37-year-old Tate Lee Spillett used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his 15-year-old stepson Corbin Hillaker, his 7-year-old son McCoy Spillett, and his 6-year-old daughter Jessica Spillett around 4:30 a.m. while the children were sleeping in their beds. Tate Lee Spillett then turned the weapon on himself police say. The bodies were found the next day by neighbor and family friend, Dillon Goodsell and his father, Jim Goodsell. The children’s mother Summer Layton Spillett was working in Illinois when the murder-suicide took place, and she has since returned to Preston the Journal reports. One other child was away from the home when the shooting occurred.