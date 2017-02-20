Woman arrested on charges of receiving meth in the mail

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho County woman has been charged receiving methamphetamine through the mail.

KTVB TV reports that Susan Corbin of Kooskia was arrested Friday after a joint sheriff’s and U.S. Postal Inspector investigation.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s office says the postal inspector contacted a detective Tuesday, saying they suspected drugs were being mailed from McCall to Kooskia.

Using a search warrant, officials confirmed that drugs were being mailed to Corbin.

The sheriff’s office arranged for the mail to be delivered to the Kooskia Post Office. Corbin picked it up and was arrested.

She was released from jail after the posting of a $10,000 bond.

After Corbin’s arrest, Valley County officials searched the home of the person they say mailed the meth.

Dan McNeeley was arrested on suspicion of delivery and possession of meth.