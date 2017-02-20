Why President’s Day marks day of national mattress sales

Most likely, you’ve seen those President’s Day mattress sale commercials at least once – or maybe even a dozen times this past weekend anytime you’ve turned on your television.

Traditionally, President’s Day also seems as if it’s the national day for mattress sales, and we wanted to know why that was. So, we took to the streets of Pocatello on Monday to ask mattress stores who have sales happening this very question.

Oddly enough, there is actually a good reason for this.

Manager of Maple Street Sit N Sleep David Durk said he believes a big part of it has to do with the timing of when taxpayers are getting those checks back from the government.

“Not only do people have the day off, but it’s also tax season so that’s a really big factor in furniture and mattress sales,” Durk said. He added, people tend to use that money to purchase those big-ticket items such as mattresses and furniture for themselves, versus other holidays geared toward shopping, where consumers tend to focus on purchasing smaller gifts for others.

Pro Fit Mattress store manager Stephen Ward said this is also the weekend marking the end of an era, and the transition into the 2017 models expected to hit the floor at the beginning of March.

“Since they are trying to move-in that 2017 model, they give you great rates on the 2016 ones while trying to get through last year’s models,” Ward said.

He mentioned, this is actually a great deal since the previous year’s mattress models are still great products, and not much different from the new ones coming in.

Only, you’re paying a lot less.

And by “a lot less” we mean half of the floor cost.

Ward said the sales usually go through April, despite the heavy advertising during the three-day weekend, so there is still time for consumers to head-out and take the discounts to the mats.

