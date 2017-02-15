Wyoming Senate panel advances gun bills

A Senate committee has endorsed two proposals that would allow people with concealed carry permits to carry weapons on Wyoming college campuses and to state and local government meetings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-1 Wednesday to send House Bills 136 and 137 to the full Senate for additional debate. The bills have already passed the House.

The committee’s action followed nearly two hours of public testimony on both proposals.

Supporters say law-abiding citizens who must meet stringent requirements to earn a concealed carry permit shouldn’t have their rights infringed upon. They say the measures would improve self-defense in active shooter situations.

Opponents say allowing guns on college campuses and at government meetings would increase the danger of a shooting, whether intentional or accidental, and hinder responding police officers.

]]>