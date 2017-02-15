Suspect in Idaho robbery killing pleads guilty

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection with the beating death of a man in southwestern Idaho.

Kevin Tracy pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting felony robbery. Prosecutors agreed to drop murder and conspiracy charges as part of a plea deal.

Tracy is one of four men charged in the April 2016 death of 49-year-old Steven Nelson.

Authorities have said Nelson believed he was meeting a man for sex but instead was ambushed. He was found naked and badly beaten near Lake Lowell but died hours later.

Kelly Schneider has pleaded guilty to murder and not guilty to a federal hate crime in Nelson’s death. Another suspect was convicted of murder, robbery and conspiracy, while another suspect is awaiting trial on all three charges.

