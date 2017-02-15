Flooding ongoing in east Idaho, Snake River Canyon affected

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Flooding is continuing to affect communities in southern and eastern Idaho as warm weather melts significant snowpack in lower elevations.

More than a third of Idaho’s 44 counties have declared disaster areas, including Bingham and Caribou. Temperatures cooled on Friday and through the weekend, offering some respite from the runoff, but many communities are already dealing with significant flooding and ice jams.

Bear Lake County officials have also considered signing a disaster declaration due to some flooded basements and fields.

National Weather Service officials say the freeze-thaw pattern will continue through midweek, meaning flood risks still remain.

In southcentral Idaho, flooding caused a 50-foot by 100-yard section of the rim of Snake River Canyon to collapse near Jerome on Thursday, weakening a portion of the canyon wall.