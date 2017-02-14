Butcher shops have ‘steak’ in Valentine’s Day

On Tuesday night, couples everywhere are getting ready to head-out and celebrate Valentine’s Day. But, that also means it’s the busiest day of the year for restaurants, florists, and jewelery stores.

But, leave it to Idahoans to include butcher shops on that list.

Amy Vargason co-owns The Butcher Block with her husband and said most couples opt for the night-in as a more affordable and relaxing way to celebrate.

“When you could buy two fillets, two lobster tails, and a bottle of wine for 40 dollars, you just can’t beat that if you go out,” Vargason said.

She counted 75 people who visited the Pocatello shop in the first two hours it opened on Tuesday. That’s three-times the amount of people it sees during the entirety of an average day. This doesn’t include the customers calling-in for delivery orders spanning from Pocatello to Jackson, WY.

L.D. Wolfley owns Flowers by L.D. and lives for this day each year. Although Tuesday and the past several days leading-up to Valentine’s Day have been extremely hectic, he noted that’s a good thing.

“We had to order extra (flowers) today and more are being flown-in from Miami,” Wolfley said.

And just like flowers and candy have been a staple when it comes to the Valentine’s Day gift-giving tradition, so is waiting until the last minute.

But that last-minute rush has created the business Wolfley loves. In fact, most of his delivery drivers are just volunteers who want to help him out. Some of them said they do it to give back to the man who gives everything to spread love around the community.

