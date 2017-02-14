Attorney to jurors: ‘Follow the money’ in CoreCivic lawsuit

Jurors heard opening arguments Monday in a lawsuit brought by a group of former inmates against the nation’s largest private prison company, CoreCivic.

The Idaho inmates filed the federal lawsuit against the company formerly called Corrections Corporation of America in 2012, contending managers purposely understaffed the Idaho prison in an effort to boost profits, leading to a brutal attack in which they were stabbed and beaten by members of a prison gang. CCA has denied those claims.

The inmates’ attorney Thomas Angstman said CCA’s top managers were given big bonuses based on cost savings, and understaffing was the easiest way to cut costs. He urged jurors to follow the money.

CCA attorney Dan Struck said the inmates weren’t hurt that bad and wanted to fight the rival prison gang. He told jurors that the evidence will show the inmates’ housing unit was fully staffed the day of the attack.

]]>