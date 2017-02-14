2nd person charged in case of severely malnourished boy

Prosecutors are filing a second set of child abuse charges in the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found severely malnourished and locked in feces-strewn bathroom in a small southern Utah town.

A 40-year-old Toquerville man was charged Tuesday with felony child abuse. Court records indicate he is the ex-husband of the boy’s mother, who was charged last month with felony child abuse.

The charging documents don’t explain what the man is accused of doing.

No attorney was immediately listed for him in court records.

The Associated Press is not naming either defendant to avoid identifying the boy.

Court records show the man filed for divorce about three weeks after his wife was charged.

Prosecutors say the boy weighed just 30 pounds when he was found in January.

