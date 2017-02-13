Minidoka County continues relief efforts amid flooding

Folks across Minidoka County came out en masse this past week to help with flood relief efforts, and again on Monday, more than 8,000 more sandbags were filled by volunteers at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff’s office said they believe mroe than 30,000 sandbags were filled this past week, and they have been much-needed.

“We live in the most gracious community,” Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rob Cobbley said. “We have so many volunteers and support staff who come on in and volunteer their time and resources – their tractors, their trailers, and some are coming in and taking loads out to people who are in need.”

Nearby homes and fields were completely flooded, some fields even turning into lakes of ice by Monday morning. Dozens of streets have been closed, as well as schools throughout the Minidoka County School District.

The sheriff’s office also said once this flooding issue subsides within the next few days, that won’t be the last of the worries.

“The next concern will be the high water coming up off the river when the water comes down from the Jackson area,” Cobbley added.

The community is bracing itself for that next round of flooding expected to happen sometime next month, which is expected to completely flood several roads in Minidoka County.

Right now, volunteers are still needed.

If you’d like to still pick up sandbags, you can pick them up at the fairgrounds at any time.

