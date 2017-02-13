McCall snowmobiler rescued from avalanche

MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — Crews have rescued an Idaho snowmobiler who was buried in avalanche in the western Idaho town of McCall.

Montana-based air rescue team Two Bear Air said Sunday that the man had parked on top of the ridge with other snowmobilers when the cornice, an overhanging edge of snow, broke away and swept the man down the slope.

He was buried but managed to clear snow around his body. Two others had gone down the mountain to help dig him out.

Other snowmobilers called for help. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office sent a Life Flight helicopter. That air crew was unable to land on the mountainous terrain so they called Two Bear Air Rescue to assist.

KHQ reports that the snowmobiler was hoisted out by helicopter and flown to McCall Airport where he was transferred to the Life Flight helicopter.