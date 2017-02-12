The Latest: Northern Idaho residents warned to expect flood

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say an ice jam that was blocking the Weiser River and causing flooding near the Idaho-Oregon border has broken up, allowing the floodwaters to begin to recede.

A flash flood damaged several homes and forced residents to flee to the tops of their cars and roofs to escape the icy waters Friday morning. Emergency workers used a large front-end loader to rescue four adults and five children, along with several horses and other animals, from one property outside of the southwestern Idaho town of Weiser.

Washington County Disaster Services spokesman Steve Penner said two people were still trapped inside their homes by the flood. One man appeared to be unharmed and told officials he didn’t want to be rescued. Emergency workers have been unable to make contact with the other man for the last few hours and were unsure of his status on Friday afternoon.