Deep snow keeps Wyoming’s Teton Pass closed another day

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Deep snow is keeping Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass closed for for at least another day.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the pass won’t open before Sunday. Crews had hoped to reopen it Saturday.

The pass is south of Grand Teton National Park, between between Jackson, Wyoming, and Victor, Idaho.

Officials say rainfall is causing snow to slide onto northwest Wyoming highways.

The state has been hit by a mix of snow, floods, high winds and avalanches.

An avalanche on Friday blocked U.S. 189-191 south of Jackson on Friday with up to eight feet of snow. It was reopened later that day.

Also Friday, heavy snow brought down utility poles and cut electricity in parts of Teton County. Warm temperatures melted snow and caused flooding in Fremont County.