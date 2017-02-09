Trump slams the courts, and his court nominee hits back

President Donald Trump’s extended criticism of the judiciary has prompted a rebuke from his nominee for the Supreme Court, who told a senator the president’s comments were “demoralizing and disheartening.” Judge Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump to the nation’s high court last week, made the comments Wednesday after Trump accused an appellate court considering his immigration and refugee executive order of being “so political.” During the weekend, the president labeled a judge who ruled on his executive order a “so-called judge” and referred to the ruling as “ridiculous.” Gorsuch’s comments came at the end of his first full week of meetings in the Senate, which is considering his nomination.