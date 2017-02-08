Trump defends travel ban, questions judges

President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the court that is deliberating his immigration and refugee executive order for having motivations he described as “so political.” Speaking to a group of police chiefs and sheriffs, Trump said his immigration order was “done for the security of our nation.” He quoted from the portion of the immigration law that he said gave him the power to enact the ban, calling it “beautifully written” and saying even “a bad high school student would understand this.” The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump’s executive order on immigration, which temporarily suspends the country’s refugee program and bans travel for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.