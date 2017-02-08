Teton Village without power after massive wind storm

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will be closed through the weekend because of a power outage in the area and because of another winter storm that is expected Wednesday night.

Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole said Wednesday that all events scheduled at the resort this weekend are canceled, including Skijoring and Special Olympics competitions.

A wind storm is suspected of downing 17 utility poles along the Moose-Wilson Road on Tuesday night, causing a major power outage in Teton County.

The resort’s heavy equipment and some staff will be helping to clear snow so repair crews can put up temporary wooden poles.

Teton Village is not officially evacuated, but sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Carr says it “is turning into a ghost town right now.”

Lower Valley Energy says the outage began Tuesday night and affects 3,500 to 4,000 customers in Teton Village, the Jackson Hole Airport and three subdivisions.

The company said it began re-routing power Tuesday night, but the outage could extend for several days in some areas.

The power outage led to the cancellation of several flights at Jackson Hole Airport on Tuesday. The airport was operating with a generator on Wednesday.