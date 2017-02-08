Old town sees increase in business draw

Old Town Pocatello is making way for several new businesses to move in.

This comes after development officials say businesses in Old Town are shaking-off the winter chill that had some businesses struggling to get through these colder months.

Driving down Old Town, it’s not hard to notice several empty storefronts. But, Old Town Pocatello Executive Director Stephanie Palagi said this isn’t a bad indicator at all. In fact, some surprising numbers show the area is on the rise.

“We’re seeing good demand,” Palagi said. “More often than not, we hear people say they want to do business downtown.”

Palagi said 13 businesses moved into Old Town this past year, making 2016 and 2013 two of the most successful years in recent history.

She said this year, Old Town has already drawn-in three, and two more are expected within this 2017 year.

So, the reason for the empty storefronts?

Palagi said Old Town draws-in local mom and pop shops, which is a good thing, but they also tend to be more fluid. She said the slightest setback or personal hurdle could result in a closed shop. However, recently it has not been hard to find someone who will move in.

She said every year, Old Town averages between eight and 12 businesses that move in.

With the warmer months ahead in the near future, she said we can expect to see more community activities hosted by Old Town added to some of the “classic” favorites: Gate City Brewfest, Revive at Five, and the Friday night Art Walk.

She also said this spring we should expect to see another classic Old Town building redeveloped, but she can’t let out any spoilers quite yet.

