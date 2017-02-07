Latest News

Winter storm warning in effect

February 7, 2017 Bailey Farmer Featured, Local News

EAST IDAHO – Another winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service says precipitation is forecast to hit the area until at least Wednesday night, but it could ran and snow until the end of the week. Pocatello to Rexburg is forecast to receive one to four inches of snow while Island Park, Driggs, and Victor could receive 15 or more inches of snow.

