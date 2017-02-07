Three men charged with trafficking 80 pounds of marijuana

IDAHO FALLS – Three men have been arrested after 80 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop. Idaho State Police say 27-year old Jianhua Yuan, of New York City, 29-year-old Ping Li, of Boston, Mass., and 33-year-old Shou Zou of Renton, Wash. were booked into jail on drug trafficking charges. Zou was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Zou’s bond is set at $150,000. Li and Yuan each have bond set at $250,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for February 17. The men were pulled over in Bonneville County.
Related Articles
Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage objections
January 25, 2017
Ban on Instant Horse Racing? Bill Under Way
March 27, 2015
Eight Radio Shacks Will Close in Idaho
February 10, 2015