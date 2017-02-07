Three men charged with trafficking 80 pounds of marijuana

IDAHO FALLS – Three men have been arrested after 80 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop. Idaho State Police say 27-year old Jianhua Yuan, of New York City, 29-year-old Ping Li, of Boston, Mass., and 33-year-old Shou Zou of Renton, Wash. were booked into jail on drug trafficking charges. Zou was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Zou’s bond is set at $150,000. Li and Yuan each have bond set at $250,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for February 17. The men were pulled over in Bonneville County.