Man charged with Voyeurism may face up to five years in federal prison

REXBURG – A Brigham Young University-Idaho student charge with video voyeurism has entered a plea of not guilty. Devan MacCabe of Utah was charged Monday after cameras were hidden in both a bathroom towel rack and bedroom of a girls La Jolla apartment. According to the Rexburg Standard Journal, MacCabe faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if convicted. His jury trail has been set for May.