LDS church replacing Brigham Young University-Idaho president

REXBURG – Brigham Young University-Idaho will have a new president. Church authorities have called current BYU-Idaho President Clark Gilbert to be the head of BYU Pathways Worldwide.

Pathways is a low-cost educational program, which currently has 37,000 students enrolled. Church officials say that number will increase greatly. The tuition varies as it is based off of the country’s average income.

According to The Deseret News, Gilbert left a Harvard Business School position in 2006 to help create the basis of the Pathway program at BYU-Idaho. He later became an associate academic vice president overseeing online teaching and Pathway.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf says, “He’s kind of the father of the Pathway program.”

Gilbert was CEO of Deseret News Publishing Company and Desert Digital Media. He graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and followed with a master’s degree in East Asian studies from Stanford and a doctoral degree in business administration from the Harvard Business School.

“It is a day of hope and encouragement across the church,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert was BYU-Idaho’s 16th president. He was called to this position in April 2015. Elder Dallin H. Oaks will announce the new president Tuesday afternoon at BYU-Idaho’s devotional.

Gilbert says the Pathway’s expansion will bless those who do not have the opportunity to attend one of BYU’s three campuses.

Gilbert credited his time and experiences in Rexburg as university president and a founder of the Pathways program. “It is not by accident that BYU Pathway is coming out of the institution it came from,” he said.