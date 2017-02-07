Henry J. Eyring named as BYU-I President

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Update 2:20 pm: At the weekly devotional on BYU-Idaho campus Tuesday it was announced that Henry J. Eyring will be the new President of Brigham Young University-Idaho. The announcement was made by President Dallin H. Oaks, of the Quorum of the Twelve. Eyring will be the 17th president of the school.

Henry J. Eyring is the son of Henry B. Eyring, a member of the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Henry J. Eyring will replace Glark G. Gilbert who was picked to head the new BYU-Pathway Worldwide program. That change was announced Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City. Gilbert will serve as president for the remainder of the current semester.

Original Story: Brigham Young University-Idaho will be getting a new president after current president Clark G. Gilbert was tapped Tuesday to become the head of a new online learning project from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a press conference in Salt Lake City Tuesday President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, announced that Gilbert will oversee the new BYU-Pathway Worldwide (BYU-PW) program. The institution will have responsibility for all online certificate and degree programs offered by the Church Educational System (CES).PresidentUchtdorf also announced that the new president for BYU-Idaho would be announced during Tuesday’s devotional on the Rexburg campus. President Dallin H. Oaks will be present to make that announcement Tuesday afternoon.