Bannock County inmate walks out of jail and steals car

February 7, 2017 Bailey Farmer Featured, Local News

POCATELLO ­– A Bannock County Jail inmate has escaped while on trustee duty yesterday afternoon. Police are looking for Ralyn Deanne Piper who stole a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with license plate 1O17992. Authorities ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Piper or the stolen vehicle contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

