Bannock County inmate walks out of jail and steals car

POCATELLO – A Bannock County Jail inmate has escaped while on trustee duty yesterday afternoon. Police are looking for Ralyn Deanne Piper who stole a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with license plate 1O17992. Authorities ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Piper or the stolen vehicle contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Related Articles
Planning Summer Activities? Check out this Site
May 1, 2015
Idaho Influenced by Sharia Law?
April 23, 2015
State Legislature Approves Bill
May 19, 2015