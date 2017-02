IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK/KXPI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an argument at a home that turned violent Monday morning.

According to officials, the suspect shot off a gun at someone’s car after the argument.

It happened on the four thousand block of Spartina Street.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Local News 8/Eyewitness News will update you as more information becomes available.