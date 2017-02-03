Idaho man involved in fatal beating of gay man convicted

A Nampa man involved in the robbery and fatal beating of a gay man has been convicted for his role in the slaying.

On Thursday a jury found 28-year-old Jason Woods guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and accepting the earnings of a prostitute. Woods is one of several people charged in the death of 49-year-old Steven Nelson.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.

According to court documents, Nelson responded to a fraudulent advertisement for a male escort and met 23-year-old Kelly Schneider under the impression that the younger man was a prostitute on April 27, 2016. Schneider and Woods then robbed Nelson, stripped him naked and left him for dead. Nelson later died of his injuries.

Schneider pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and hate crime charges.

