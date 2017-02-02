Bill would allow those 18-20 to get concealed carry permits

A Utah lawmaker has introduced a bill that would lower the minimum age to obtain a concealed carry permit to 18, down from 21 years old.

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Clearfield is sponsoring the bill and says she wants to ensure that younger college students can carry a concealed weapon to protect themselves from sexual assaults on campus. Lisonbee also says that if an 18-year-old person can serve in the military and potentially die for their country, they should be allowed to carry a concealed weapon.

Utah currently allows those who are 18 to 20 to openly carry a firearm. At least seven states have passed laws allowing 18-year-olds to carry a concealed gun.

Lisonbee’s proposal has not yet had a hearing.

]]>