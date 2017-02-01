SW Idaho woman pleads guilty after daughter malnourished

A 22-year-old southwest Idaho woman has pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child after authorities reported finding her daughter severely malnourished.

Tiffany Knapp of Caldwell made the plea Monday in 3rd District Court.

Court documents say police in March performed a welfare check on the 8-month-old infant and found she only weighed 11 pounds.

The child was placed into foster care where authorities say she gained more than 4 pounds over the next 20 days.

Authorities say the child had been prescribed a special formula to help her gain weight but had been given only Kool-Aid and watered-down milk.

Knapp wasn’t arrested until September. She faces up to 10 years on prison at her sentencing scheduled for April 3.

