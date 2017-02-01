Expected warmup brings increasing flood concerns

With rising temperatures across the Snake River Plain on the way, cities and counties across east Idaho are preparing fro the possibility of flooding.

The Bingham County Emergency Management director says while some flooding may occur over the next several days, the biggest threat will be this spring and summer.

“We just need to be ready, director Scott Reese said.

To prepare for the possibility of flooding, Bingham County and the city of Pocatello have set up sandbag stations for residents.

“We just wanted to have the sandbags ready to go for folks this weekend, but where our concern is more farther in the spring,” Reese said.

The location in Bingham County is at the Moreland Central Transfer Station on Highway 26. Free sand and bags are being provided, but you must bring your own shovels. In Pocatello, sand and sandbags will also be available for residents at the Street Operations shop located at 1080 S. 1st Ave. Residents will be required to fill their own sandbags and are asked to take no more than eight sandbags.

The National Weather Service and the First Alert StormTeam predict rain to begin Thursday afternoon and not let up until next week. During that time, temperatures are forecast to climb to around 40 degrees before returning to the low 20s Tuesday. Due to the conditions, there is a potential for excessive stormwater to collect in low-lying areas around Pocatello.

“We take these forecasts very seriously,” said Tom Kirkman, Pocatello Street Operations superintendent, in a statement. “Ahead of the storm, crews with the Street Operations Department have been clearing storm drains of snow and ice to help keep water flowing.”

Idaho Falls is also preparing for potential flooding. City leaders expect the biggest problem to be melting water not being able to run off into storm drains.

“The Idaho Falls Street and Wastewater Divisions are prepared to address issues associated with forecasted rain and warmer temperatures,” said spokeswoman Kerry Hammon in a statement to KIFI/KIDK. “They will be monitoring neighborhoods, intersections and storm drain inlets. While some standing water is to be expected, major drainage problems should be reported to the city.”

While some flooding is expected this weekend into next week, the biggest concern will likely be this spring and summer. The concern is with the water levels from our heavy snowfalls. According to Reese, reservoirs levels in east Idaho are between 107 and 163-percent of normal. Reese believes if the snow melts quickly, we could see significant flooding this summer.

