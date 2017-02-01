Celebrate Idaho State Kicks-Off for 7th Season

Idaho State University is pushing for a stronger relationship with the Pocatello community – something folks from ISU say is crucial for the community’s success.

On Wednesday night, ISU reps said the Celebrate Idaho State event saw the largest turnout than ever before, exceeding more than 2,500 people.

ISU special events coordinator Allyson Johnson said the symbiotic relationship between the University and the community is crucial for economic development.

“I think a lot of people forget that if ISU weren’t here, Pocatello would be drastically different than it is now,” Johnson said. “ISU relies on the community just as much, and we really need to work together and be partners. It’s important we support each other.”

Johnson said this year she has seen more storefront windows displaying ISU signs, but it’s still not enough.

She said this event will happen every year in hopes it will keep garnering support from the community.

Every fall, the students return to ISU and celebrate a similar CommUniversity event called “Welcome Back, Orange and Black” which is an effort put forth by the community to show the students support.

Matt Hunter with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce said many of the proceeds from this event will go into student scholarships.

]]>