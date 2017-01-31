Woman Crochets More Than 250 Hats for Community

One Pocatello woman is warming heads – and hearts tonight after donating more than 250 hats she crocheted to those in the community who are in need.

Kris Castro first came up with the idea a couple of years ago when her church asked folks to donate hats to those who could use them. That’s when she put her skills to use and crocheted the ones she donated.

“I have this God-given talent, I guess,” Castro said. “I could crochet and I could do it from home.”

She started when she was 11-years old, and today she now can turn-out at least one hat per day. She crochets every single day, but still, she feels that’s just not enough.

“250 is only a small piece of Pocatello, but it’s a start,” Castro added.

She donates the hats to palces such as the Pocatello Police Department, local schools, Aid for Friends, the Hope and Recovery Center, the Bannock House, and anywhere else who might know folks who are in need of these hats.

And, every hat is different.

“I think people want to know someone out there loves them, thinks about them, and recognizes they’re human beings, too,” Castro noted.

She said she will continue to crochet these hats everyday for as long as she is physically able.

